Will try to give less chance to Belgium in next match: Indian captain

Bhubaneswar, Nov 28 (IANS) Hosts India, which began their journey in the Men's World Hockey World Cup by thrashing South Africa 5-0 at the Kalinga Stadium here, on Wednesday said they will try to give minimum chances to World number-3 Belgium in the next match.

"We will have to improve on some counts. In the match against South Africa, we got so chances but missed. We will work on converting the chances into goals. Otherwise, it will be tough for us against Belgium,a said Indian captain Manpreet Singh.

He said, "We will have to give less chances to Belgium in the next match and we have to focus on converting our chances into goals".

India's next game is against Belgium on December 2. The match is going to be a high-voltage one as Belgium also thrashed Canada by 2-1 in the opening match of Hockey World Cup.

Indian team coach head coach Harendra Singh said a mixture of penalty corners (PCs) and field goals ensured the win of India.

"We will continue to put up a good show in the coming match," he said.

IANS

