Will try to keep shooting in CWG, assures IOA

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Concerned over the possibility that shooting may be scrapped from the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG), Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Secretary General Rajeev Mehta on Monday said he will strive to ensure that the sport is retained in the quadrennial multi-discipline event.

Shooting is one of the key disciplines for India at multi-sports events like the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

At the last Commonwealth Games in 2014, Indian shooters brought home four gold, nine silver and four bronze medals. For the Indian contingent, shooting was second only to wrestling in terms of gold medals won.

Addressing the media at an event in the capital on Monday, Mehta asserted that the IOA will try its level best to ensure shooting remains a part of the Commonwealth Games schedule in 2022.

"At the CWG Federation meet in the first week of April, we will push for this. We are definitely concerned for this," Mehta said.

Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who had clinched silver in the men's double trap event at the 2004 Olympics, also assured that the Indian government will do its bit to keep shooting in the CWG.

"We are trying to persuade the Birmingham organisers to include shooting in the CWG," Rathore said.

