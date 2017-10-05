Will try to deliver our best: India U-17 skipper assures fan

New Delhi [India], Oct. 5 (ANI): India U-17 football team captain Amarjit Singh has assured fans that they will play as a unit and will try to perform at their menacing best in the FIFA U-17 World Cup beginning tomorrow.

It is for the first time that India is taking part in the FIFA U-17 World Cup as well as hosting the FIFA event.

India will become the fifth Asian country - after China, Japan, South Korea and UAE - to host the tournament which was started in 1985.

Football minnows India have been grouped alongside USA, Colombia and Ghana in Group A.

Speaking on the eve of India's first match against USA, Singh said, "We will try to give our hundred percent. This is the first time when we are holding world cup and our priority is to deliver our best and we will do it."

Man to man, USA are clearly the better team in the Group A match at the refurbished Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

"US is good team will try to give our best. We are glad that fans are giving support. However, our players know very well what they are gonna do tomorrow. We will work hard as we want to create history," Singh added.

Meanwhile, coach Luis Norton de Matos said that it was a big moment for Indian football history and he was really excited to see how his team performs in the prestigious tournament.

"It's big event for India to participate in a football world cup. I am very excited. We have worked hard. This is the first step for India in world football," de Matos said.

Matos has already maintained that he wants to show the world that "the Indian team is as organized as the rest of the world and if we can show the world that we too can play football, it would be even better".

India squad:

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Prabhsukhan Gill, Sunny Dhaliwal

Defenders: Boris Singh, Jitendra Singh, Anwar Ali, Sanjeev Stalin, Hendry Antonay, Namit Deshpande

Midfielders: Suresh Singh, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Abhijit Sarkar, Komal Thatal, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Nongdamba Naorem, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Md. Shahjahan

Forwards: Rahim Ali, Aniket Jadhav (ANI)