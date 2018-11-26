We need to trust India's democracy: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressed the audience gathered at the Constitution Day celebrations in New Delhi on Monday. In his address, the Union Minister said, "Ordinary Indian's sixth sense and DNA of his inherent trust in Indian democratic process, regardless of his religion, caste, community, economic status or literacy is the most defining moment of India's constitutional governance." He further added, "We need to trust India's democracy because they have this confidence we can unseat any political leader or political party howsoever popular, howsoever powerful in Delhi or in states." President Ram Nath Kovind and Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi were also in attendance at the event.