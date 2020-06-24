Trump's Claim that He Wants to Slow Coronavirus Testing is Latest in Pattern of Supposed Jokes

During his rally on Saturday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma, President Donald Trump made a shocking remark about the coronavirus: he claimed that he had told his administration to "slow the testing down," in order to decrease the number of reported cases in the US.

Afterward, Trump's advisers quickly jumped to his defense, dismissing his comments as "tongue-in-cheek" and insisting the President had been joking. In an interview that aired Monday, given the chance to say himself whether he was being serious, Trump dissembled, telling CBN News his comment was "semi-tongue in cheek."

Then on Tuesday morning, speaking to reporters before boarding Marine One, Trump completely contradicted his advisers and flat-out denied his comments were a joke. "I don't kid," Trump said. "By having more tests we have more l cases. We've done 25 million. Therefore we have more cases."

The incident is a prime example of a phenomenon that has been a hallmark of Trump's presidency— time and again, he will say something so false or outrageous, aides and allies will try to explain it away by claiming he was joking, only to have Trump undercut their efforts by suggesting he was serious.

Other times, Trump himself will play the "just joking" card after saying something controversial.

Since the start of his presidential campaign, Trump himself has claimed at least 50 times to have been joking or using sarcasm, according to Factba.se, a website which tracks every word uttered or tweeted by Trump and other politicians.

Sometimes it's obvious when Trump is being sarcastic, like when he tweeted about Rep. Justin Amash considering a run for president. But often it's not, and the 'just kidding' explanation comes after the fact.

Examples of the President's so-called jokes and sarcasm run the gamut, from suggesting people inject themselves with disinfectant, to asking Russia to find Hilary Clinton's emails. But the punchline is almost always the same — Trump only lets the public in on the joke later, usually after some embarrassing comment has garnered unwanted attention.

He was kidding, of course. Wasn't it obvious?

Although the tactics and circumstances differ, Trump's use of the "joking" and "sarcasm" cards is merely an extension of his habit of making misleading statements, sowing confusion and pushing false claims. And it puts the public in a tough position of having to gauge the President's intent behind certain statements.

Here are some recent examples, beginning with a closer examination of Trump's comments about testing.

Coronavirus testing

Following the rally, an administration official told CNN the President was "obviously kidding" about ordering a coronavirus testing slowdown. Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany insisted Trump's comments were "in jest."

However, not only has the President made similar claims before suggesting more testing isn't necessary, he took to Twitter after the rally to clarify his belief that it only looks like US has more coronavirus cases than other countries because "our Coronavirus testing is so much greater (25 million tests) and so much more advanced."

Two days after the rally, when asked to clarify his comments about testing, the President didn't say he had been joking and instead doubled down on the idea that the US has such high numbers of coronavirus cases "because we do more testing than any other country by far," which is in and of itself debatable given the lack of reliable, available data from some other countries.

In an interview, the President admitted he told his administration fewer coronavirus tests would make the United States look better, undercutting McEnany's insistence his comments were "in jest." On Tuesday morning, Trump did it again, tweeting, "Cases are going up in the U.S. because we are testing far more than any other country, and ever expanding. With smaller testing we would show fewer cases!" While higher case numbers can sometimes be attributed to better testing, experts say recent surges are outpacing the increase in tests.

Coronavirus and bleach

The President has a tendency to go off-script, which can sometimes come back to bite him. That's essentially what happened on April 23, when he suggested during a coronavirus briefing that "tremendous" amounts of ultra-violet light or disinfectant could somehow be a potential cure for the virus.

