Trump is using the national anthem as a distraction – just like Hindutva supporters in India do

Many believe that United States President Donald Trump would get along rather well with Hindutva supporters in India, given their preference for authoritarian diktats over democratic dissent. One little-known Hindutva outfit makes this affinity quite explicit by holding a puja every year on Trump’s birthday. Last week, Trump waded into yet another debate that is likely to win him plenty of friends in India: criticising people who refuse to stand during the national anthem as a gesture of protest.

Naturally, the American president did it in the most Trumpian way possible, with foul language and a Twitter storm. Speaking at a rally on Friday, Trump offered his opinion on players in American sports leagues who are choosing to kneel during the singing of the US national anthem to draw attention to alleged police brutality against people of colour.

Trump in Alabama says NFL owners should "get that son of a bitch off the field!" when a player kneels during anthem https://t.co/qeKbB7x9Bj — Rantt (@RanttNews) September 23, 2017

Trending

Colin Kaepernick, a player in the National Football League, had chosen to kneel during the singing of the anthem before a game in 2016, saying “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of colour”. His decision sparked a controversy, prompting many to denounce his act as being anti-American, while others have chosen to join in and do as Kaepernick did.

Shots fired

At the rally, Trump said, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now... he is fired.’” The sentiments Trump was expressing, and his foul language, prompted the commissioner of the League, Roger Goodell, to say that “divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect”. The National Football League Players Association also condemned Trump’s comments.

On Friday, Stephen Curry, a championship-winning basketball player, was asked if he would want to make the ceremonial visit to the White House that is customary for all sports teams that win their leagues. Curry said he would not. “By acting and not going, hopefully that will inspire some change when it comes to what we tolerate in this country, what is accepted and what we turn a blind eye to,” he told the press.

Trump, of course, had to respond.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

...our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Roger Goodell of NFL just put out a statement trying to justify the total disrespect certain players show to our country.Tell them to stand! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Trump’s comments have prompted an outpouring of support for protesting sportspersons like Kaepernick from athletes across the spectrum, with many supporting the right to protest the anthem, even if they do not agree with it. Some went further, saying that Trump was simply doing this as a sign to his white supremacist base since he seems to only criticise non-white players exercising their right to expression, not the mostly white owners of sports teams who he acknowledges are his friends.

India and America

The controversy differs from similar discussions in India over the last few years in important ways. In India, a Supreme Court order in November for the national anthem to be played in cinema halls before every film screening led to several instances of people being told to leave the country, attacked and even arrested for not standing up. Post-Cold War America does not have a convenient “enemy” and so rather than a “Go to Pakistan” equivalent, Trump’s response is to channel his television avatar and call for the players to be fired. Indian laws are also a little more ambiguous than American codes, which clearly state that people are expected to stand and face the US flag, if there is one, during the playing of the anthem.

Read More