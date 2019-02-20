Trump urges India, Pakistan to 'get along'

Washington, Feb 20 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has urged India and Pakistan to "get along" in the wake of Jammu and Kashmir suicide bombing and said that his country will respond on the issue at an "appropriate time".

"I have watched. I have got a lot of reports on it. We will have comment (on it) at an appropriate time. It would be wonderful if they (India and Pakistan) get along," he said in response to a question during an Oval Office signing ceremony on Tuesday.

The US President called the attack that killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers last week "a horrible situation".

"That (the terrorist attack) was a horrible situation. We are getting reports. We will have a statement to put out," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, US State Department deputy spokesperson Robert Palladino, during a press briefing, said that Washington was in touch with both New Delhi and Islamabad regarding the bombing claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

"We have been in close communication with the government of India to express not only our condolences but our strong support for India as it confronts this terrorism," said Palladino.

"We have a close, cooperative relationship with India, a security relationship, and that includes counter-terrorism operations.

"As far as Pakistan goes, we've been in contact with the country on this issue... We urge Pakistan to fully cooperate with the investigation into the attack and to punish anyone responsible," he added.

However, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has denied his country's involvement in the bombing and sought "actionable intelligence" from India.

US National Security Advisor Ambassador John Bolton has already extended support to his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval for India's bid to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

Washington also voiced support towards India's right to self-defence against cross-border terrorism.

--IANS

soni/ab