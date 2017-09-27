Trump tweets Usain Bolt video to counter NFL protests

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], September 27 (ANI):United States President Donald Trump has praised Usain Bolt by pinning the video on Twitter, in which Olympic champion paused during an interview for the U.S. national anthem.

Trump's tweet on Usain Bolt shows President is continuing his crusade against the NFL players.

"Even Usain Bolt from Jamaica, one of the greatest runners and athletes of all time, showed RESPECT for our National Anthem!" Trump tweeted.

The 2012 video shows Usain Bolt stopping a live-interview with a TV station mid-way to turn and stand at attention as the U.S. national anthem begins playing.

Trump has repeatedly attacked NFL players who kneel during the national anthem, first going after them at a campaign rally Friday night.

Trump tweeted 23 times related to NFL and national anthem controversy, between Friday and midday Tuesday, but only four times about Puerto Rico, which has been plunged into a humanitarian crisis in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

N.F.L. players across the country demonstrated during the national anthem on Sunday in a show of solidarity against President Trump, who scolded the league and players on Twitter this weekend.

Dozens of players knelt in silent protests, while Tom Brady and others opted to stand and lock arms.

Trump weighed in on Twitter, saying he approved of players locking arms, but declaring that kneeling during the anthem was "not acceptable."(ANI)