Trump Supporters Storm US Capitol, Occupy Senate Chamber & Offices

Pro-Trump protesters have stormed the United States (US) Capitol in Washington DC on 7 January (6 January in the US), in scenes being broadcast live on multiple news channels including CNN, NBC and others.

Members of both Houses of the US Congress were meeting to conduct the vote certifying the Electoral College victory of Joe Biden in the US presidential election. Both Houses have had to be evacuated and the vote has been suspended as the crisis continues.

Following calls for him to put out a statement and tell the protesters to leave, incumbent president Donald Trump belatedly released a taped statement in which he continued to allege fraud and say that the election had been “stolen” from him, but also asked the protesters to “go home in peace”. He also said that he “loves” the protesters.

In an initial tweet, Trump had failed to address the situation, saying:

"“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! (sic)” "

PROTESTERS TAKE OVER CAPITOL CORRIDORS, INCLUDING SENATE CHAMBER

Shocking visuals have emerged from the Capitol.

This is the US Capitol right now. This is what the words and actions of President Trump have yielded. pic.twitter.com/IjjloWRRWH — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) January 6, 2021

According to CNN, US Vice President Mike Pence was evacuated from the Capitol. Pence’s role, during the certification process, had been to count the electoral votes.

Visuals show Trump supporters marching through the halls and corridors of the Capitol including the Statuary Hall, and there are even images of them sitting on the speaker’s seat in the US Senate chamber.

Visuals show Trump supporters marching through Statuary Hall, some even sitting on the speaker’s seat.

Citing a source familiar to the situation, CNN reported that the United States Capitol Police is asking for additional law enforcement for assistance, including federal authorities.



BBC further reported that police had to draw guns in the Capitol, including in the chamber of the House of Representatives to protect lawmakers. Lawmakers have been moved to undisclosed locations for their protection, as protesters have been attempting to get into not just the chambers but offices as well.

According to multiple sources, several officers have been injured with at least one transported to the hospital. One person was shot by law enforcement, according to NBC News, and had been taken to hospital.

President Trump has deployed the National Guard to protect the Capitol from his supporters Wednesday afternoon, hours after the building was stormed. This is in addition to the Secret Service and the Federal Protective Service that have already been deployed at the building.

There was a growing demand for Trump to come out and address the mob in order to curb the violence prior to his statement, and those look set to continue even after his statement in which he once again baselessly alleged election fraud.

In a statement urging Trump to make a statement, President-Elect Joe Biden said the events were “an insurrection, not a protest” and urged Trump to "step up", saying his words had amounted to incitement.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had also issued a joint statement in which they said:

"“We are calling on President Trump to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol Grounds immediately.”" -

