Trump slams NFL for not asking players to stand for national anthem

Washington D.C. [U.S.A.], October 18 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed the National Football League (NFL) for its decision to not force players to stand for the national anthem, saying that it's "total disrespect for our great country!"

"The NFL has decided that it will not force players to stand for the playing of our National Anthem. Total disrespect for our great country!" Trump tweeted.

Trump remarks came after the NFL on Tuesday decided not to implement a rule that would require players to stand during the national anthem.

President Trump has repeatedly attacked the NFL players who kneel during the national anthem by terming it as "not acceptable".

Trump had tweeted more than dozen times related to NFL and national anthem controversy.

Protests of the anthem by the NFL players, almost all African American, began last year when the then 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled in protest against racial injustice and police brutality.

Last month the protests touched acme post-Trump's continuous attacks on the NFL. (ANI)