Trump resumes attack on NFL

Washington D.C. [United States], Nov. 22 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday resumed his tirade against the National Football League (NFL) players saying that keeping teams in the locker room during the national anthem would be "almost as bad as kneeling."

"The NFL is now thinking about a new idea - keeping teams in the Locker Room during the National Anthem next season. That's almost as bad as kneeling! When will the highly paid Commissioner finally get tough and smart? This issue is killing your league!....." Trump tweeted.

President Trump has repeatedly attacked the NFL players who kneel during the national anthem by terming it as "not acceptable".

The protests by NFL players began last year after former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem in a game to protest against racial inequality and police brutality.

Trump had tweeted more than dozen times on the NFL and national anthem controversy. (ANI)