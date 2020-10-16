Trump’s Repetitive Lies and Biden’s Half-Truths at The Town Halls

After the second presidential debate was cancelled, US President Donald Trump and Democratic Candidate Joe Biden held simultaneous town halls on Thursday night, 15 October.

Moderated by ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos, Biden spoke at the National Constitution Centre in Philadelphia while Trump held his own NBC News town hall at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami simultaneously.

Both the candidates took on questions from voters and made several misleading and false statements along the way. Here’s what the duo got wrong.

1. Trump on COVID-19

Trump stated that the COVID-19 death rate in “the U.K. is up 2,500 percent, the EU is up 722 percent and the United States is down 21 percent.”

It is unclear which time periods were used by Trump to arrive at these figures, since he doesn’t specify any. According to our calculations with the data provided by statistics and data analysis site, Our World In Data, Trump is calculating the percentage change of COVID-19 deaths from their peak in April to that of today.

However, for European Union and the United Kingdom, he has used the figures of their lowest COVID-19 death figures in the month of August to calculate the percentage change up to 15 October.

Thus, Trump’s comparison of his peak figures with EU and UK’s lowest figure is unfair and a misleading statement on the COVID-19 death rates in these regions.

It also important to note that the number of daily deaths in UK and EU have consistently remained lower than US.

He also falsely stated that “they came out with a statement that 85% of the people who wear masks catch” the virus.

Trump is referring to a study published by Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, published on 11 September. The study shows that “adults with COVD-19 were more than twice as likely to have reported dining at a restaurant before getting sick compared to adults without COVID-19.”

85 percent of the approximately 150 COVID-19 patients in the study, reported that they “always” or “often” wore a face mask in the 14 days before illness onset.

CDC had tweeted a clarification on 15 October stating “the interpretation that more mask-wearers are getting infected compared to non-mask wearers is incorrect”

The tweet also stated that people with and without the virus, had high levels of mask use in public. Despite that there are activities where masks can’t be worn, like eating or drinking. “People with COVID-19 were more likely to have eaten in a restaurant,” according to the study.

2. Trump on US Economy

Like on several occasions before, Trump iterated that “we had the greatest economy we have ever had, last year”

According to World Bank’s data, while the US economy did grow, the annual growth rate was down to 2.3 percent in 2019 from 2.9 percent in 2018.

The annual growth rate was at 2.88 percent in 2015, under Obama’s administration, higher than Trump’s figures in 2019.

Fact-checking site, Politifact has also disputed Trump’s claims earlier, stating that while unemployment was down, the GDP growth “was well below that of prior presidents.”

Several factors impact the economy of the country, other than the the President’s actions, but in Trump’s case, even those were “disappointing,” economist Steve Fazzari told Politifact.

“According to its supporters, the tax cut was supposed to rocket GDP growth upward and, in particular, stimulate business capital investment. Neither has happened,” Fazzari said.

3. Trump on Voter Mail-In Ballots

The President again made misleading statements on the mail-in ballots system of voting for the US elections.

Pointing out isolated incidents of mail ballots being dumped, Trump stated, “Fifty thousand in Ohio, the great state of Ohio. Fifty thousand in another location, I think North Carolina. Five hundred thousand applications in Virginia. No, no, there is a tremendous problem.”

The Quint had reported earlier on the safety of the mail-in ballot system.

Studies show that cases of voter fraud are rare. Trump is relying on isolated incidents to make misleading claims about the accuracy of the system.

As opposed to Trumps claim on thousands of ballots being found in dumpsters, CNN had reported that 98 ballots had turned up in a dumpster in New Jersey. The Department of Justice had also charged the mail carrier for delay and obstruction in delivering mail.