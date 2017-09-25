Trump keeps attention on NFL dispute, praises NASCAR

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One in Morristown, New Jersey, U.S. September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump praised fans of NASCAR racing on Monday morning after he triggered protests on football fields across the country with criticism of NFL and other athletes who kneel during the national anthem as unpatriotic.

"Many people booed the players who kneeled yesterday (which was a small percentage of total). These are fans who demand respect for our Flag!" Trump wrote, adding that he was 'so proud' of the NASCAR motorcar league which, according to media reports, saw no signs of demonstrations on Sunday.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)