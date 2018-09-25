Trump holds up India as democracy lifting millions out of poverty

United Nations, Sep 25 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday held up India as an example to the world of a country that successfully lifted millions out of poverty while upholding democracy and freedom.

Addressing the General Assembly, he said India was part of a "beautiful constellation" of countries working for a common future.

In speech that emphasised his America First policy with a declaration that he rejected the "ideology of globalism" for a belief in patriotism, he reiterated his hardline against countries such as China, Iran and Venezuela.

He demanded that Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cut their "horrible prices."

