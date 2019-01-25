Trump highlights India as 'high tariff' nation on US trade

The United States President Donald Trump on January 24 highlighted some of what he said were unfair, non-reciprocal trade tariffs between the US and India. "Look at motorcycles as an example. India, 50 per cent, it was a hundred per cent. I got them down to 50 per cent just by talking for about two minutes. But it's still 50 per cent versus 2.4 per cent," Trump told reporters at the White House during a press conference on the Reciprocal Trade Act. Earlier this month, Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed reducing the US trade deficit with India in a telephone call, the White House had said.