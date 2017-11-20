Trump halts decision on elephant trophy imports after uproar

The United States President Donald Trump has delayed a decision to lift a ban on importing elephant hunting trophies after facing outrage from conservation groups. Trump said in a tweet -- "Put big game trophy decision on hold until such time as I review all conservation facts. Under study for years. Will update soon with Secretary Zinke. Thank you!" The animal is still listed as an endangered species and has been targeted by poachers for ivory and tusks. Both of Trump's sons are avid hunters and have been photographed with their hunting trophies.