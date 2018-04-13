Trump greets Bengalis for 'Noboborsho'

New York, April 13 (IANS) US President Donald Trump is wishing Bengalis everywhere "Shubho Noboborsho" as they celebrate the New Year.

"On behalf of President Trump and the American people, I wish Bengalis everywhere a joyous New Year," acting Secretary of State John Sullivan said in a statement on Thursday.

"We commemorate this important day along with all those from Bangladesh, India, and around the world who come together today to mark the arrival of the New Year," he said.

"Pohela Boishakh," he said, "is an opportunity for those who speak Bangla as a mother tongue, of all faiths and beliefs, to celebrate their rich history and culture with beautiful parades, fairs, and dances."

He added that on this occasion he was thanking Bangladeshis in the US for their "outstanding contributions to our nation, our economy, and our culture".

