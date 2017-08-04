Trump enjoyed hosting Modi during US visit: US

Washington, Aug 4 (IANS) The US has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit as "lovely" and that President Donald Trump "enjoyed hosting" the Indian leader.

State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert, in answer to a question at a briefing on Thursday, said: "I know we had a lovely visit with Mr. Modi. It was certainly wonderful to have him here in the United States. I know the President enjoyed hosting him, as did the Secretary as well."

Asked if UN Ambassador and Indian-American Nikki Haley would be raising the issue of India's permanent Security Council membership at the United Nations, Nauert said: "I believe she is. I would have to double-check with her office. I can certainly do that and get back with you."

The India-US joint statement issued after Prime Minister Modi's meeting with US President Donald Trump in June specifically mentioned the US' support for India's bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

