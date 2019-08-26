Trump counts trade with India, Japan as one of biggest achievements at G7 Summit

United States President Donald Trump on August 26 met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of G-7 Summit in France's Biarritz. Both the dignitaries held bilateral meet and also interacted the mediapersons. On being asked what his biggest achievement in G7 Summit is, he said that he has lot of achievements during the Summit. Highlighting and calling trade with India as an achievement, he added, "The Japan deal is a tremendous achievement, this is one of the biggest trade deals and it affects directly our pharmacy. I also think that unity is very important. It's been total unity, there has been no fights and arguments, it's been great unity here."