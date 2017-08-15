Trump congratulates Modi on I-Day

Washington/New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) US President Donald Trump spoke on the phone with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and congratulated him on the occasion of Independence Day.

In a statement, the White House said: "President Donald J. Trump spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate the 1.2 billion citizens of India, who will celebrate 70 years of freedom and independence on August 15."

"The leaders resolved to enhance peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region by establishing a new 2-by-2 ministerial dialogue that will elevate their strategic consultations," the statement said.

The two leaders look forward to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India this November. Trump has asked Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump to lead the US summit delegation, the statement added.

Trump further welcomed the first ever shipment of American crude oil to India, which will occur from Texas this month, pledging that the US would continue to be a reliable, long-term supplier of energy.

Modi thanked President Trump for his strong leadership uniting the world against the North Korean menace, the White House statement said.

--IANS

rn-vgu/