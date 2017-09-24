Trump calls for suspension of NFL players for disrespecting national anthem

Washington D.C. [U.S.A.], Sep 24 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Sunday again fired a fresh salvo at National Football League (NFL) players for not standing during the national anthem.

Trump took to twitter and expressed his angst.

Calling for the suspension of the defaulters Trump tweeted, "If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. "Fire or suspend!"

Earlier, Trump on Saturday lashed out at NFL players, protesting the national anthem by kneeling and urged the N.F.L. owners to fire the players.

Addressing a rally, Trump had condemned the players and told NBA star Stephen Curry that he is not welcomed at the White House.

Trump's sharp comment drew strong rebuke from the N.F.L.

Number of football and basketball players, including LeBron James, took to social media to lambast the president.

"Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!" James tweeted.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also slammed Trump, calling the President "divisive" for remarks he made at a rally.

Goodell said Trump's criticism show a "lack of respect" for the league and its players. (ANI)