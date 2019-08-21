Trump calls Kashmir 'a complicated situation', once again offers his proposal to mediate

US President Donald Trump here on Tuesday (local time) once again offered his proposal to mediate on Kashmir, despite making it clear before that the ongoing dispute in the region should be resolved bilaterally by India and Pakistan. During an interview with NBC News, the president said, "I'll do the best I can to meditate or do something." Calling Kashmir a "complicated situation", Trump said, "A lot has to do with religion. You have the Hindus, and you have the Muslims. This has been going on for decades." During a phone conversation last week with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Trump had reaffirmed his position that Kashmir remains a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan. However, Khan, in a brief telephonic conversation with Trump on Tuesday, had requested the US president to help find a solution to the ongoing dispute over Kashmir. "I spoke with Prime Minister Khan and Prime Minister Modi yesterday. They both are good friends of mine and very great people. I get really good with both of them," Trump was quoted as saying. Trump's remarks today came in the backdrop of New Delhi's historic decision to change the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir. India, time and again, has also stated that Jammu and Kashmir is "entirely an internal matter" of the country and all steps were taken keeping in mind the bright future of people of the region.