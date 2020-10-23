Trump Calls India ‘Filthy,’ Twitter Doesn’t Miss a Beat

In the run up to the 3 November election in the United States, the Trump campaign has been trying its hardest to woo Indian-Americans – an electorate that may prove to be pivotal in swing states.

But during the final presidential debate, Trump stated, "Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia. Look at India. The air is filthy. I walked out of the Paris Accord as we had to take out trillions of dollars and we were treated very unfairly."

President Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord – a landmark 2015 deal on global warming targets – was a major blow to the global response to the climate crisis.

Netizens immediately took to Twitter, mocking and expressing dissatisfaction towards Trump's statement.

He just said India is filthy! As an Indian American with family there, I am appalled — samuel (@samuel66645198) October 23, 2020

Thank you sanghis, never ever a world leader, even an idiot, raised his tongue to defame India, when you promote bovine excrement as divine , people will call you filthy, simple ... https://t.co/re23UBO96O — Rashmi #AntiFascist☭ (@Ras_hmi_Tweet) October 23, 2020

Ooh attacking India as filthy when your opponent’s ticket has the first Indian American woman running for national office — Dawn Summers (@FakeDawnSummers) October 23, 2020

@realDonaldTrump: Look at India. It’s filthy.

Way to win over the Indian American vote!

— George Mathew (@GeorgeMathew) October 23, 2020

DJT on India .. "the air is filthy"



Half of my most enthusiastic followers . pic.twitter.com/t1kQpXnzx4



— Markos81 (@Markos81a) October 23, 2020

Help #NRI’s this gasbag @realDonaldTrump is calling India filthy. Still going to vote for him ? — DHOOPASHWINI (@DhoopAshwini) October 23, 2020

Donald Trump does not deserve the Indian American vote. Says India is “filthy”. Thought Modi was your best buddy? #Debates2020 — The Gem in I (@geminiology) October 23, 2020

Survey after survey has shown that the Indian-American vote leans heavily towards the democrats, despite Modi and Trump's displayed bonhomie.

Will this statement only hurt the Trump campaign further? Only time will tell.

