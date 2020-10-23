    Trump Calls India ‘Filthy,’ Twitter Doesn’t Miss a Beat

    Tara Bahl

    In the run up to the 3 November election in the United States, the Trump campaign has been trying its hardest to woo Indian-Americans – an electorate that may prove to be pivotal in swing states.

    But during the final presidential debate, Trump stated, "Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia. Look at India. The air is filthy. I walked out of the Paris Accord as we had to take out trillions of dollars and we were treated very unfairly."

    President Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord – a landmark 2015 deal on global warming targets – was a major blow to the global response to the climate crisis.

    Netizens immediately took to Twitter, mocking and expressing dissatisfaction towards Trump's statement.

    Survey after survey has shown that the Indian-American vote leans heavily towards the democrats, despite Modi and Trump's displayed bonhomie.

    Will this statement only hurt the Trump campaign further? Only time will tell.

