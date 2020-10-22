How Trump & Biden Get Funds From Desi Bundlers’ ‘Chai’ Parties

‘They See Blue’ had a ‘chai-nashta’ obstacle when pandemic restrictions came along to move their fund raising efforts online. They had developed a reputation for serving the best ‘khana and chai’ at their fundraisers.

‘They See Blue,’ also called DesiBlue, is a non-profit organisation, formed by a team of Indian Americans in California to mobilise South Asian Americans to help elect Biden and flip the US Senate, which currently has a Republican majority.

What makes a political fundraiser exciting enough for people to part with their money, is the prospect of a personal interaction with their candidate, hobnobbing with prominent guests, and refreshments.

Co-Founder of ‘They See Blue’, Rajiv Bhateja, remembers, “We were quaking about how to get people to attend and pay up, because they want to pump their hand in flesh with the candidate. Historically, people are willing to pay for that in-person interaction. But we adapted. Our term for high dollar donors is ‘whales’. There is one guy on our team whom we call a whale whisperer. Money just materialises.”

Their team was able to channelise the commitment and angst US citizens have in the 2020 elections to create attractive online events with prominent panelists.

Desi Food Brings Donors and Candidates Together

It is not only prospective donors who look forward to desi food at fundraisers. Bill Clinton broke all protocol at the Silicon Valley party hosted by entrepreneur Talat Hasan and her venture capitalist husband Kamil Hasan, where Clinton was representing his wife Hillary, during the last election cycle.

At a high profile fundraiser, guests are separated in tiers, and norm is that guests who pay upwards of USD 10,000 get to meet the candidate more closely. After meeting the big dollar donors inside, it was time for Bill Clinton to move to the backyard to take pictures with other donors, where he literally jumped a rope, stepped onto the other side of a demarcated area to mingle freely.

As his team was whisking him away, when it was time to leave, Talat Hasan recalls, “Bill Clinton announced that he could the smell Indian food! He shook hands with all the catering staff, pulled a chair and enjoyed the buffet. The food was laid out for the guests to enjoy after he had left, as he was not scheduled to have lunch at this event. As he got up, he spotted the dessert table. By this time all his security team had their faces buried in their hands.”

