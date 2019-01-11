Trump assures 'certainty' path to citizenship for H1-B visa-holders

New York, Jan 11 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said Friday that he will change the H1-B visa system for professionals to ensure "certainty" and a path to citizenship for those on the visa.

Trump said in an early morning tweet: "H1-B holders in the US can rest assured that changes are soon coming which will bring both simplicity and certainty to your stay, including a potential path to citizenship. We want to encourage talented and highly skilled people to pursue career options in the US."

Indians are the biggest beneficiaries of the temporary H1-B visas, 76 percent of which went to professionals from India last year, according to government statistics.

Caught in a controversy over his plans to stop illegal immigration that has been made to appear he is anti-immigrant, Trump appeared to be sending a message that he supports legal immigrants and opposes only those coming in illegally.

Limiting H1-B visas has been a matter of concern for India and New Delhi has taken it up with Washington.

Major US companies have also said that the limiting of H1-B visas and the long waits for permanent residence seriously affect their ability to get and retain talented staff.

Since it was only a tweet, there were no details about how he would go about making the changes.

Trump announces many plans and ideas through tweets but not all of them get implemented.

Trump's tweet came the morning after his visit to the US-Mexico border on Thursday to promote his plan for building the wall to prevent illegal immigration, crime and drug-smuggling.

The border wall or barrier is opposed by Democrats, who have refused to allocate funds for it in the budget.

This has led to a standoff with Trump, who has refused to accept a budget without funding for the wall and as a result there has been a partial shutdown of non-essential parts of the federal government now in its 20th day.

The media, the Democrats and activists blur the distinction between illegal and legal immigrants and assert that Trump is anti-immigrant, which his tweet appears to aim to dispel.

Addressing the nation on Tuesday to build support for the wall, Trump mentioned an Indian-American police corporal, Ronil Singh, who was killed by an illegal immigrant.

One of the immediate concerns for H1-B visa-holders is the Trump administration's plan to end permission for their spouses - who are on H-4 visas - to work, which had been granted by the administration of former President Barack Obama.

Another is the path to permanent residence and eventual citizenship because of the current minimum wait of 10 years for Indian professionals to get their green cards.

Trump may need the support of Congress, where the Democrats control the lower chamber, to make these changes.

The Democrats are likely to demand concessions for illegal immigration in return for supporting the changes.

Trump has called for abolishing the immigration quotas for relatives of citizens and moving to a merit-based system similar to that of Canada and Australia.

There is a 20,000 limit on the number of green cards that can be given each year to people from India and most countries

In November, the Trump administration announced changes to the H1-B visa system to give preferences to applicants with advanced degrees.

A total of 85,000 H1-B visas are available each year under regulations imposed by the Congress. Of these, 20,000 are reserved for those graduating with advance degrees from US universities.

Immigration authorities have reportedly intensified their crackdown on H1-B visa fraud and some Indians as well as Indian companies have been caught in it.

The authorities are also reported to be closely examining applicants from India and demanding more documentation.

