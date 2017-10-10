Trump asks for change in U.S. tax laws for NFL

Washington [U.S.A.], October 10 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump has added fuel to the ongoing feud with the National Football League (NFL) by asking for changes to the U.S tax laws related to the NFL over the 'national anthem controversy'.

Trump took to twitter and expressed, "Why is the NFL getting massive tax breaks while at the same time disrespecting our Anthem, Flag and Country? Change tax law!"

This comes a day later when Vice-President Mike Pence walked out of the 'Indianapolis Colts versus the San Francisco 49ers game' after about a dozen San Francisco players knelt down during the playing of the national anthem.

Trump confirmed that the walkout was planned and said that he was "proud."

Trump acknowledged that he had asked Pence to leave the stadium if any of the players disrespected their country.

President Trump has repeatedly attacked the NFL players who kneel during the national anthem by terming it as "not acceptable".

Trump had tweeted more than dozen times related to NFL and national anthem controversy.

Protests of the anthem by the NFL players, almost all African American, began last year when the then 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled in protest against racial injustice and police brutality.

Last month the protests touched acme post-Trump's continuous attacks on the NFL. (ANI)