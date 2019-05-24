Trudeau, Pence congratulate PM Modi for thumping victory in LS polls

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US Vice President Mike Pence have extended their best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the BJP-led NDA recorded a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections. In a statement, Trudeau highlighted the bilateral ties between Canada and India and said that he would continue to work with Modi on cooperation in key areas including innovation, climate change and trade and investment. Pence also congratulated Modi for BJP's win in the general elections and said it was a strong display of Indian people's commitment to democracy. US President Donald Trump had earlier congratulated PM Modi on his thumping victory in the elections, outlining that "great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm". Counting of votes began yesterday for 542 constituencies after the Lok Sabha elections. Results for 517 constituencies have been declared.