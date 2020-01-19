Truck Driver Files FIR Against Shabana Azmi's Driver for Rash Driving

Actress Shabana Azmi was injured in an accident that happened on the Mumbai-Pune expressway on Saturday afternoon. The actress and her driver were rushed to MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai after sustaining injuries and were later shifted to Kokilaben Ambani hospital in suburban Andheri.

Now, according to a latest report, an FIR has been filed against the driver of Azmi's car for hitting the truck.

ANI tweeted about the FIR filed. The tweet reads: "Maharashtra: An FIR has been registered against Amlesh Kamat, driver of Shabana Azmi in Khalapur on a complaint filed by truck driver. The FIR reads, "due to rash driving by the driver, the car hit the moving truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway which resulted in the accident."

Maharashtra: An FIR has been registered against Amlesh Kamat, driver of Shabana Azmi in Khalapur on a complaint filed by truck driver. The FIR reads,"due to rash driving by the driver, the car hit the moving truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway which resulted in the accident." — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020

The actress was siting next to the driver and has reportedly sustained minor injuries on her face including neck and chin and near the eye. Her condition is said to be stable now.

Azmi recently celebrated the 75th birthday of her husband and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar. The two were spotted in various parties hosted in honour of Javed's special day. Many pictures of eventful Thursday and Friday nights are doing the rounds on social media.

