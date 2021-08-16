Truck Driver Dies After Vehicle Catches Fire in UP Road Accident

A driver died in a horrific road accident on the National Highway-19 in the Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning. The incident occurred in an area under the limits of the Gopiganj police station. A speeding truck carrying goods hit a stationary truck and both the vehicles caught fire. The blaze was finally brought under control by fire brigade personnel after an hour. The driver of the goods truck died, while the conductor has been admitted to a hospital after being seriously injured.

The deceased driver has been identified as Tilakraj, a resident of Himachal Pradesh.

The accident was so severe both the vehicles overturned after impact. Within 15 minutes, the vehicles caught fire in which the driver died and the conductor somehow managed to rescue himself. However, he was seriously injured. Locals informed the police and fire brigade officials, who reached the spot immediately.

Due to this accident, there was a huge traffic jam on the highway on the Varanasi-Prayagraj route. Deputy SP Ashok Kumar Singh said that the traffic on this route was disrupted for about an hour.

In a tweet, Bhadohi police said the fire has been brought under control. Currently, there is no traffic jam on the road.

फायर ब्रिगेड व स्थानीय पुलिस द्वारा आग पर काबू पा लिया गया हैं। घायल खलासी को इलाज हेतु वाराणसी भेजा गया है जो खतरे से बाहर है। दुर्घटना में मृत चालक के शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम हेतु भेजा गया है। यातायात सुचारु रुप से चल रहा है। अन्य आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — BHADOHI POLICE (@bhadohipolice) August 16, 2021

Police said that the body of the driver has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem.

Earlier in the first week of August, the central government proposed a steep hike in compensation amount to Rs 2 lakh from Rs 25,000 for the families of individuals who are killed in hit and run road accidents. The compensation amount will be Rs 50,000 for the persons sustaining grievous injuries in such accidents. There were a total of 4,49,002 road accidents in the country in 2019 causing 1,51,113 deaths, as per official data.

