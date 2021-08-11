TRS Fields Student Leader Gellu Srinivas in Huzurabad By-Elections

The Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao finalised the Srinivas candidature on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Gellu Srinivas is the President of Telangana Rastra Samiti Vidyarthi Vibhagam – TRSV since 2017.

Srinivas studied MA, LLB and is a research student in Political Science from Osmania University.

He belongs to the Backward Class Yadava caste and his family is active in local politics.

Srinivas’s father Mallaiag was an MPTC member for Kondapata Mandal and his mother Lakshmi was a Surpunch for the Himmath Nagar village of the Karimnagar district.

“Gellu Srinivas Yadav has been working diligently with dedication and commitment in the TRS party since its inception. As the president of the TRSV Osmania University unit, he was arrested and jailed several times during the Telangana agitation,” mentioned in the Chief Minister’s press release.

TRS is expecting the by-election notification this week and intensified the campaign. Finance Minister Harish Rao who is known as a troubleshooter in the party has already started the campaign.

Immediately after announcing Gellu Srinivas’s candidature, Harish Rao participated in a series of meetings in the Huzurabad constituency along with the candidate and other party leaders.

Former minister Etela Rajender is likely to contest from the Bharatiya Janata Party in the by-elections. Etela Rajender was a minister for finance from 2014 to 2018 and the minister for health from 2018 in the KCR’s cabinet.

Rajender was sacked on land grabbing allegations and he resigned from the TRS primary membership and the MLA in May 2021.

Later, Rajender joined the BJP in presence of the party’s national president JP Nadda. Now, Rajender or his wife Jamuna will contest the elections.

Meanwhile, ahead of the elections, the government announced the Dalit Bandhu scheme which gives Rs 10 lakh to dalits who are below the poverty line and implementing in the Huzurabad assembly segment as a pilot project. There are 20,000 plus dalit families that will be benefitted from this scheme.

However, Etela Rajender is depending on his image as an MLA for continuously four terms. The Congress party is also planning to field a dalit candidate to split dalit votes.

