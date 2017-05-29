Troyes return to Ligue 1 after one-year absence

Paris, May 29 (IANS) Troyes, who finished third in Ligue 2 football season, were promoted back to French top-flight league with an aggregate of 2-1 against Lorient in the two-leg playoffs.

A goalless draw in Lorient's home stadium on Sunday handed 18th-placed Lorient a demotion from Ligue 1 after an 11-year stay.

Troyes rode on their 40-year-old captain Benjamin Nivet's late winner in stoppage time to record a 2-1 victory over Lorient in the first leg of playoffs reintroduced for the first time in 23 years, reports Xinhua news agency.

Troyes joined Strasbourg and Amiens, top two finish in Ligue 2 this season, as promoted teams, while Lorient had to go along with Bastia and Nancy in moving down to the second-tier league.

