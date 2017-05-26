Troyes closer to Ligue 1 promotion

Paris, May 26 (IANS) Troyes defeated Lorient 2-1 at home in the playoffs first leg to move one step closer to Ligue 1 promotion.

Ligue 2's third-ranked Troyes on Thursday broke the deadlock on Stephane Darbion's goal in the 37th minute. Majeed Waris scored an equaliser for Lorient, who finished 18th in Ligue 1, with eight minutes remaining, reports Xinhua news agency.

Skipper Benjamin Nivet undoubtedly grabbed the spotlight as he finished a late winner into stoppage time. He also set up Darbion's goal in the first half.

Taking a one-goal deficit back home, Lorient still keep their hope of turning around the table alive in the second leg on Sunday.

After the finale of Ligue 1 on May 20, Bastia and Nancy were relegated to the second division, while Strasbourg and Amiens got promotion to the top-flight league.

--IANS

gau/bg