'Troika' Meet on Afghanistan: Russia Invites Pak, China, US; Skips India

India has not been invited to a key meeting, convened by Russia on the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, in which countries including Pakistan, China and the US are expected to participate, PTI reported on Thursday, 5 August, citing people in the know.

In an effort to stop violence and bring peace in Afganistan, Russia has come forward to organise the "extended Trokia" meet.

The meeting is scheduled to take place in Qatar on 11 August. Earlier, on 18 March and 30 April, talks under the format had taken place.

Russia has also been holding talks under the ''Moscow Format'' for the same cause.

Also Read: Afghanistan Prez Calls Danish Siddiqui’s Father to Express Condolences

In July, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters in Tashkent that the country will continue to work with countries like India which can influence the situation in Afghanistan.

""We will continue working with the Americans in the extended Troika format as well as with all other countries that can influence the situation in Afghanistan, including our partners from Central Asia, India, Iran, and the US"" - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to reporters, as quoted by PTI

Thus, India's inclusion in the upcoming ''extended Trioka'' meet was much expected.

"We have a Moscow format that includes all the main players," Lavrov had said. India, has not yet commented on the meet.

Meanwhile, the situation in Afghanistan is also be set to be discussed at the United Nations Security Council meeting on 6 August. TS Tirumurti, India's ambassador to the UN, had announced the meet on Friday and said that it will be held under Indian Presidency.

Farid Mamundzay, Afghan ambassador to India, described this as a positive development.

"Convening an emergency UN Security Council Session on Afghanistan is a positive development. UN & international community must play a greater role to stop the unfolding tragedy in Afghanistan due to violence & atrocities by terrorists. Thank you India for the lead role as UNSC President," Mamundzay tweeted.

Story continues

The decision of holding the UNSC meeting was taken a couple of days after Afghan's Foreign Minister Mohammed Hanif Atmar met his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and discussed about convening an emergency session of the said meet to end the Taliban's violence.

India is holding the post of UNSC presidency for August month.

Since the United States began withdrawing its troops from the country on 1 May, the Taliban has resorted to spreading violence in Afganistan, rapidly.

The US has already pulled back a large chunk of its force and is expected to completely pullout by 31 August.

To help the country bounce back to normalcy, India, one of the key stakeholders that requires peace and stability in Afghanistan, has already invested close to USD 3 billion for the process.

In addition, India has been lending its hand to build national peace and reconciliation in Afganistan. It has also urged all political parties in Afghanistan to work together to provide a "prosperous and safe" future for the people of the country, including minority communities.

(With inputs from PTI.)

. Read more on World by The Quint.Aloo Ka Parathas, Olympic Logo on Car Await India's Hockey Stars From Punjab'Troika' Meet on Afghanistan: Russia Invites Pak, China, US; Skips India . Read more on World by The Quint.