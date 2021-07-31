Trivandrum Region Tops CBSE Class 12 Result For Second Time In a Row

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of Class 12 on its official website https://www.cbse.gov.in. The results were released on Friday, July 30. This year CBSE was unable to conduct the board examinations due to the impact of the second wave of Covid-19. As a result the students were evaluated on the basis of internal assessment. This year, Trivandrum region, which includes schools in Lakshadweep and Kerala, has once again topped the CBSE Class 12 examination after recording a pass percentage of 99.89%. In 2020, the region topped the CBSE Class 12 result with a pass percentage of 97.67%. Majority of the schools in the region recorded an impressive 100% pass percentage.

Since there were no boards, the students of Class 12 were evaluated on the basis of the 40:30:30 formula. As per this scheme 40% weightage was given to pre-board exams of Class 12 and 30% each weightage was given to the marks scored in Class 10 and Class 11.

In total 37,117 students from the Trivandrum region had registered for the Class 12 Board Exam. Out of this, 37,104 students were from Kerala alone. Of the 37,104 students, 19,000 were girls while the remaining 18,064 were boys. The pass percentage of girls is 99.87% while the same for boys stands at 99.92%. Therefore, the pass percentage of Class 12 students of CBSE in Kerala alone is 99.89%.

There were only 13 students from Lakshadweep and all of them managed to pass. Delhi West and Delhi East followed Trivandrum’s score by recording a pass percentage of 99.84%. Bengaluru region is placed at the third spot with a pass percentage of 99.83%. It must be noted that the national pass percentage in 2021 is 99.37% which is 10% higher than 2020.

