Tripura registers GSDP growth amid Covid pandemic

Agartala, Jun 8 (PTI) Tripura has registered significant growth in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and per capita income in the 2020-21 fiscal as compared to previous years amid the pandemic, state Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Tuesday.

The growth of the economic parameters of the northeastern state is higher than the national average, the minister claimed.

The GSDP of Tripura was Rs. 59,752.61 crore in the last financial year, against Rs. 55,984.08 crore in 2019-20, Rs. 49,845.47 crore in 2018-19, Rs. 43,715.80 crore in 2017-18 and Rs. 39479.40 crore in 2016-17, Nath told reporters.

The Per Capita Income of the state in 2020-21 increased to Rs. 1,31,128, which was Rs. 1,25,191 in 2019-20, Rs. 1, 12,849 in 2018-19, Rs. 1,00,444 in 2017-18 and Rs.

91,596 in 2016-17, the minister said.

Around seven lakh people of the state would be benefitted following the recent announcement of the Reserve Bank of India on the restructuring of loans for individual and small borrowers, he said.

'It is a historic decision', Nath said.

'As a result of the decision, borrowers may restructure their installments and deadline for repaying the loans. To avail this facility, the borrowers have to contact their respective banks or Micro Finance Institutions by September 30, 2021,' he said.

In 2020-21 fiscal, as many as 6,92,050 people had taken loans of Rs. 16,884.65 crore from different banks under various schemes in the state.

Among them, 2,73,509 people got loans of Rs. 1,584.19 crore under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, and 1,036 persons received loans of Rs. 51 crore under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Nath said, adding that the Credit Debit (CD) ratio has now reached 54 per cent in the state. PTI JOY MM MM