Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day 2021 Wishes: PM Modi, Venkaiah Naidu & Others Extend Greetings to People

New Delhi, January 21: On the occasion of Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya state foundation day today, PM Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people of the respective states. Other politicians including Venkaiah Naidu and Biren Singh also wished people.

In 1972, the political map of Northeast India underwent a major change. On 21 January 1972, the states of Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya became full-fledged states under the North Eastern Region (Re-organisation) Act, 1971. Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day 2021 Wishes & Greetings: Share Quotes, Pics & HD Images of the North Eastern States to Celebrate the Day.

Here's what PM tweeted:

Meghalaya Statehood Day message:

On their Statehood Day, greetings to my sisters and brothers of Meghalaya. This state is known for its remarkable kindness and spirit of brotherhood. Youngsters from Meghalaya are creative and enterprising. May the state keep scaling new heights of progress in the times to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2021

Tripura Statehood Day message:

Best wishes to the people of Tripura on the special occasion of their Statehood Day. The culture and warm-hearted nature of the people of Tripura is admired across India. The state has achieved outstanding progress in various fields. May the same spirit continue. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2021

Manipur Statehood Day wishes:

Statehood Day greetings to the people of Manipur. India is proud of Manipur’s contribution to national development. Manipur is a powerhouse of innovation and sporting talent. I wish the state the very best in its journey towards progress. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2021

ChecK VP's tweet:

Biren Singh's message to people of his state:

Warmest greetings to the people of my State on the occasion of #StatehoodDay. Let us pledge to work together for peaceful co-existence, progress & prosperity of our beautiful State. May the State achieve zenith of development under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) January 21, 2021

Each of these states holds unique traits that make it one of the jewels of India. On this day, there are national, and state-level celebrations conducted to celebrate Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya's Foundation Days. However, this year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, all functions and gatherings will be limited.