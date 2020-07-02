Tripura Govt to Distribute Free Lemon and Pineapple Juice to People From July 4, Aims to Increase Their Immunity to Fight Coronavirus

Agartala, July 2: Chief Minister Biplab Deb government in Tripura on Wednesday said that they will distribute lemon and pineapple juice among people in the urban areas to increase their immunity from July 4. The new initiative has been taken to boost people's immunity in fight against coronavirus disease COVID-19.

Informing about the state government's plan, Deb took to Twitter and wrote, "We are going to start distributing lemon and pineapple juice among people in the urban areas to increase their immunity power from coming Saturday (July 4). We bought these fruits directly from the farmers so that they could also earn benefits." Adding more, he said that National Urban Livelihood Mission would monitor the scheme at the grassroots level. Coronavirus Testing of All Incoming Passengers to State 'Impossible', Says Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb.

Here's what Biplab Deb said:

— Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) July 1, 2020





According to the state government's plan, the Vitamin C enriched fruits will be distributed to the people, free of cost, on every Saturday from 12 pm to 4 pm at 25 local urban bodies and sub-divisional offices. This new initiative will also be the part of Tripura government's month-long ‘Mukhya Mantri Corona Pratirodhak Abhiyan.

Stating the cost of the new scheme, law minister Ratan Lal Nath had said that the state government would spend Rs one crore for this and it would be implemented by urban development department as nodal authority.