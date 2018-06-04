Tripura flags off first pineapple consignment to Dubai

The first consignment of famous variety of Tripura pineapples was flagged by the Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. Tripura is famous for its 'Queen' variety of pineapples consignment produced in the state. With an aim to boost the sales of pineapples, Tripura Horticulture Corporation Limited, recently signed a memorandum of understanding with a private airline, Spicejet Merchandise Pvt Ltd for an easy supply of fruits across the country as well as out of India.