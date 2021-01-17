Tripura Congress Chief’s Car Attacked, Party Blames BJP Workers

Tripura State Congress chief Pijush Biswas suffered minor injuries after his vehicle was attacked in Bishalgarh area of Tripura’s Sipahijala district on Sunday, 17 January, reported ANI. Biswas was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

A 12-hour statewide bandh to protest the alleged attack was called for by the Opposition.

The Bharatiya Janata Party urged the Congress party to call off the agitation while condemning the attack.

Biswas, who was travelling to Bishalgarh to attend a party meeting, was attacked by BJP workers who were accompanied by "notorious goons" in Sipahijala district late Saturday evening, Congress' Tripura Vice President Tapas Dey was quoted as saying by ANI.

He further went on to say that the attack was done by BJP workers and goons in the presence of the police. While Biswas had a narrow escape, some other party workers have been injured.

Immediately after the attack on Saturday night, an FIR was lodged but no arrests have been made yet.

Biswas later told ANI that the "BJP goons attacked him and in the process damaged his car with iron rods and lathis.” He further went on to say that the BJP-led government in Tripura is ‘undemocratic.’

“People should go on all out protest against the BJP government,” he said.

BJP's state chief spokesman Subrata Chakraborty demanded an inquiry into the matter and urged the police to take appropriate legal action against the attackers.

He further said that the investigation would reveal whether it is an attack by the BJP or the result of Congress' own internal feud.

After the resignation of Pradyot Deb Barman, Biswas was appointed as the Tripura State Congress chief in December 2019.

Biswas was recently seen leading agitations against the Centre's farm laws from Mahatma Gandhi statue in Agartala to Raj Bhavan, the official residence of Governor Ramesh Bais.

(With inputs from ANI, NDTV)

