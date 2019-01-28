Tripura CM felicitates Padma Shri flute player Thanga Darlong in Agartala

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb felicitated Padma Shri award winner Rosem player Thanga Darlong on January 28. Rosem is a flute made of bamboo. Thanga Darlong has been conferred Padma Shri this year in the category of art-music-flute by the Government of India and was felicitated on Monday evening at the chief minister's residence at Agartala. Centenarian Darlong, a Rosem player from Unakoti of Tripura is among the 94 Padma Shri Awardees for this year. An amount of Rs 1.5 lakh has been sanctioned from the CM's relief fund besides Rs 1.2 lakh under Prime Minister rural housing scheme for construction of a house for Darlong. After hearing from Darlong that he had to take an amount of Rs 40,000 on 10 percent interest for traveling to get his award and of which his family could repay only half of the loan amount and the interest, the CM immediately went upstairs and paid Rs 20000 so that he could immediately repay back his loan. In the meantime, Darlong thanked CM and gifted him with a Rosem which Deb tries to play. Born on July 20, 1920 in Muruai village of Tripura, Thanga is considered to be one of the most accomplished performers of the Rosem and is dedicated to preserving and promoting the traditional instrument. Earlier, he received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2014 for his contribution to the folk music of Tripura. Chief Minister Deb thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the union government for choosing a musician from a remote village of Tripura for the Padma Shri award.