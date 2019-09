The counting of votes is underway for bye-polls held in Tripura's Badharghat on September 27. The voting held in Badharghat on September 23. The early trends of the Badharghat assembly bye-poll results indicate that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mini Majumder is leading. BJP leader Mini Majumder and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Bulti Biswas are the main contenders of the seat.