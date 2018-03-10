Tripura BJP chief requests new CM to get his official residence's septic tanks cleaned

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in-charge of Tripura Sunil Deodhar on Saturday said the Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPI(M)) rulers may have hidden skeletons in septic tanks of their official bungalows. Deodhar has asked the new Chief Minister of Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb, to get the septic tanks of all state ministers cleaned before the quarters are occupied. "It should be recollected that a woman's skeleton was found in septic tank of ex-chief minister Manik Sarkar's quarters on 4 January, 2005, but the case was deliberately suppressed," Deodhar added. In 2005, the skeletal remains of a woman were discovered inside a septic tank at Manik Sarkar's official residence.