Tripura artist is turning tree leaves into an astonishing art

Art inspired by nature is always beautiful and fascinating. The experience becomes more enchanting when an artist carves out a master piece from nature. Subham Saha, an ITI pass out, now a budding artist turn simple leaves into art with the help of a blade and a pen. While speaking to ANI, Subham's mother Suchitra Saha said, "Since childhood, Subham was never interested in playing games. He always used to sit and do colouring. Art is his only passion. We supported him in every manner we can. For us what is more important is that he enjoys his work." Subham has carved images of several famous personalities on leaves, including former President of India Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar. If one looks closely, with the growing concerns over climate change and pollution across the globe, ecological art has become a contemporary form of art. In India, there are several artists who have come out with their art pieces to spread the message of conserving environment among the masses. Unlike traditional art with paint and brush his form is quite different. Intact it is a very new form and called leaf art in which the artist makes various images by cutting the leaf with a sharp blade.