Triple Talaq ordinance is against Muslim women: Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that the Triple Talaq ordinance is against Muslim Women. The AIMIM leader said, "This ordinance is against the Muslim women. This ordinance will not provide justice to the Muslim women. In Islam, marriage is a civil contract and bringing penal provisions in it is wrong: Asaduddin Owaisi on Cabinet approving an ordinance on Triple Talaq." "This Ordinance is unconstitutional. The ordinance is against the Constitution's right to equality as it is being made only for Muslims," added Owaisi. The Union Cabinet approved the Triple Talaq ordinance today, which was stuck in the Rajya Sabha taking the bill a step further to becoming a law. The bill seeks to criminalise the custom of Triple Talaq.