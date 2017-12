After the Triple Talaq Bill was tabled in the Parliament by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi said this bill violates fundamental rights and lacks legal coherence. He opposed the bill and said the law will be injustice to Muslim woman and lead to the abandonment of Muslim woman.