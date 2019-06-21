Triple Talaq bill violates Constitution's Article 14, 15: Asaduddin Owaisi

While speaking to mediapersons on Friday in Delhi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Triple Talaq bill said, "Triple Talaq bill is unconstitutional. It's a violation of Constitution's Article 14 and 15. We already have Domestic Violence Act 2005, CrPC Section 125, Muslim Women Marriage Act. If Triple Talaq Bill becomes a law it will be even greater injustice against women. If a man gets arrested, how will he give allowance from jail? Government says if a Muslim man commits this crime the marriage will remain intact and he'll be jailed for 3 yrs if punished by court. He'll be jailed for 3 yrs but marriage will be intact! What law is Mr Modi forming?" Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad today introduced the Triple Talaq Bill seeking to make instant Triple Talaq a crime punishable under the Indian Penal Code.