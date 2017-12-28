Triple Talaq Bill tabled: This law is for women's rights, justice, says Ravi Shankar

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017, which seeks to criminalise the practice of triple talaq, was tabled in the Parliament by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday. Addressing the Lok Sabha, Prasad said the law is not linked to any religion, it is about the honour of women. The Supreme Court outlawed talaq-e-bidat but it still goes on. He added that the Parliament has to decide whether the Muslim women have any rights. However, the bill shall extend to the whole of India except Jammu and Kashmir.