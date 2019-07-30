Triple Talaq Bill passed in Rajya Sabha, RS Prasad calls it 'historic day'

In a historic win for NDA government, Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 was passed in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The law criminalises a Muslim man to divorce his wife by uttering 'talaq' thrice. Breaking of law will result in a jail term of three years. Expressing his satisfaction on the law, Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Today is a historic day. Both the Houses have given justice to the Muslim women. This is the beginning of a transforming India."