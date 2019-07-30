Triple Talaq Bill passed: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi calls it 'Golden Day' of Parliament

In a historic win for NDA government, Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 was passed in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. It was cleared by the house with 99 votes in favour and 84 in against. Minority Affairs Minister hailed the bill and called it a golden day in history of Parliament. "This is a moment of joy for the people who have faith on the constitutional provisions and democratic traits of India. As far as Congress is concerned, its "vinaash kale viprit buddhi" Congress did the same mistake as they did in 1986. The people of India will definitely teach them a lesson. This bill was not targeted at any particular religion or community but this bill is for the empowerment of the women. This is a golden day in the history of parliament in India."