Triple Talaq Bill: Former union minister Arif Mohd advises Owaisi to go for UCC

Former union minister Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday criticised AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for opposing the provision of three-year jail term in Triple Talaq Bill by comparing it to the one-year jail term for Hindu men, and said if the latter was so keen for bringing equality then he should ask the government to implement uniform civil code in the country. "Asaduddin Owaisi questioned that Hindu men will be jailed for 1 year and Muslim men for three years. If he is so keen on equality, why doesn't he ask the government to apply family laws equally to every citizen of India and have a common civil code?" asked Khan.